SA Investing
Treasury tightens grip on Crypto assets
South Africa’s National Treasury has published draft Capital Flow Management Regulations to replace the old 1961 exchange control rules.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
SA plans strict crypto rules to meet global AML standards
Industry warns rules ignore crypto differences, risk overreach
Critics say limits, access demands threaten privacy, growth
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From The Common Sense