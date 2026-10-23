CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 21: Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana delivers the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement at Good Hope Chamber at Parliament on October 21, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The statement updates national economic forecasts, adjusts spending plans, and sets the fiscal framework for the upcoming budget cycle. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)
Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana delivers the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement at Good Hope Chamber at Parliament in Cape TownPhoto by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
SA Investing

Treasury’s crypto rethink: round one won, what comes next is what counts

Godongwana promises a rethink after thousands of objections. Bitcoiners warn the second draft must stop treating self-custody as capital flight.
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