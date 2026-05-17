Visitors look at Dongfeng Motor Group Co. vehicles.
Visitors look at Dongfeng Motor Group Co. vehicles.Photographer: Giuliano Berti/Bloomberg
SA Investing

Uber rival Bolt, China's Dongfeng team up to electrify SA e-hailing market

EV fleet rollout to launch in Cape Town as Bolt expands and eyes global growth
Published on

Key topics:

  • Bolt partners Dongfeng to launch EV fleet in South Africa via Yugo Rides

  • Bolt dominates South Africa ride-hailing and eyes IPO as expansion continues

  • EV rollout to use Dongfeng models, phased charging; EVs cut driver costs

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By Bonolo Mokonoto and Loni Prinsloo

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