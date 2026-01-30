SA Investing
US trade vote looms for South Africa, effects likely limited
Precious metals and key exports keep South Africa mostly shielded from major losses.
Key topics:
South Africa’s trade perks in US hang by a thread
AGOA vote could trim SA benefits, but impact limited
US trade decision looms, SA exports mostly protected
By S'thembile Cele and Mike Cohen