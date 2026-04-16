SA Investing
Van Eck’s bold bet on South African bonds delivers outsized gains
Strategic buying during a war-driven selloff fuels standout returns as investors pile back into South African debt
Key topics:
Van Eck bought SA bonds during selloff, betting on recovery
War-driven yield spike created buying opportunity
SA bonds outperformed EM peers; foreign inflows returning
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By Mpho Hlakudi