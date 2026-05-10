SA Investing
Piet Viljoen: The case for investing in SA keeps growing, Iran War included
Geopolitical shocks disrupt markets short term, but strengthen EM outlook long term
Key topics:
South African assets undervalued due to offshore capital flight
Multipolar geopolitics and inflation favour emerging markets like SA resource economies
Iran war causes short-term EM pressure but long-term upside
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By Piet Viljoen*