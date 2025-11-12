Vodacom and Starlink join forces to expand high-speed internet across Africa

Vodacom Group has announced an agreement with Starlink to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband Internet to millions of businesses across Africa and to expand rural network coverage.

The cellular network operator said the collaboration marks a crucial step in bridging the digital divide and unlocking new opportunities for economic growth, education, and innovation across Africa.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Starlink, a move that accelerates our mission to connect every African to the Internet,” said Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.

“Low Earth orbit satellite technology will help bridge the digital divide where traditional infrastructure is not feasible, and this partnership will unlock new possibilities for the unconnected.”

Chad Gibbs, the vice president of Starlink operations at SpaceX, added that Starlink was already serving people, businesses, and organisations in 25 African countries.

“By collaborating with Vodacom, Starlink can deliver reliable, high-speed connectivity to even more customers, transforming lives and communities across the continent.”

Vodacom said that the agreement was comlementary to its extensive terrestrial network and would have a transformative impact on the continent.

“Integrating Starlink’s satellite backhaul into Vodacom’s mobile network will accelerate network coverage expansion while increasing network performance in rural areas,” stated Vodacom.

“The collaboration will deliver robust connectivity to remote schools, health centres, and communities, empowering millions with access to digital services and information.”

Vodacom will also be authorised to resell Starlink equipment and services to enterprise and small business customers in Africa, while retaining the flexibility to create localised value propositions.

It said that these localised offers would consider the unique requirements and affordability of the African market.

“By listening to clients across a range of industries — mining, oil & gas, agriculture, tourism, retail and financial services — we have created a suite of relevant products,” said Vodacom.

“Leveraging terrestrial and space-based technologies, these products include pay-as-you-use backup internet; 100% unbreakable internet; device as a service, and branch network pooling.”

Vodacom said the agreement aligns with its Vision 2030 strategy to grow its customer base to 260 million and its financial services customers to 120 million within five years.

“By harnessing Starlink as a complementary layer, Vodacom is edging closer to universal coverage and reaffirming its commitment to connecting people to a better future.”