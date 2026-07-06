Can Volkswagen finally drive change?
Can Volkswagen finally drive change?Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
SA Investing

VW's make-or-break week — for the German parent and its Eastern Cape operation

Volkswagen’s restructuring battle intensifies as it weighs job cuts, spinoffs, and governance reform amid global pressure.
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