SA Investing
Waterfall city: The Gauteng smart hub where you lease, not own
A cutting-edge precinct with fast fibre and long-term leasehold living
Key topics:
Waterfall City operates on 99-year leasehold, not land ownership.
Carrier-neutral WAN provides ultra-fast fibre to multiple ISPs.
Attacq drives growth via offices, retail, and data centre expansion.
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