WeBuyCars founders cash in R866m in first major share sale since 2024 listing
Van der Walt brothers cash out part of WBC stake while staying committed
Key topics:
WBC founders sell R866m in shares for diversification and planning
18.7m shares sold; Van der Walts still hold 5.81% of company
Sale seen as wealth management, not lack of confidence in WBC
BizNews Reporter