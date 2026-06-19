Enoch Godongwana, South Africa's finance minister.
Enoch Godongwana, South Africa's finance minister. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg.
SA Investing

Who's watching the watchmen of SAs $218bn pension pot, the PIC

PIC faces fresh governance turmoil and investment losses.
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