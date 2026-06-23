World's most valuable fintech is coming for SA's big banks — and it's not chasing numbers, it's chasing disruption

Revolut, the London-based fintech valued at $115 billion with 75 million users worldwide, is targeting a South African launch by 2028 after filing a licence application with the SA Reserve Bank last September. Its local waitlist is approaching 100,000 registrations. The company plans to introduce zero-fee accounts and AI-assisted wealth management tailored for the local market, using SA as a springboard for broader African expansion. It enters a crowded battlefield: GoTyme, Discovery Bank, Old Mutual and retailer-backed challengers from Shoprite and Pepkor are all competing for the unbanked and fee-sensitive customer. SA's established lenders — among the most profitable in the EMEA region — are responding by retreating upmarket.By Prinesha Naidoo.Revolut Ltd. seeks to launch in South Africa by 2028 and is already drawing strong interest for its digital banking services from potential customers in the continent’s largest economy..“We are already seeing exceptional demand for our product, and our waitlist is fast approaching 100,000 registrations,” Jacques Meyer, who leads the company’s operations in South Africa, said. Revolut plans to introduce its so-called signature ecosystem in South Africa, with offerings specifically tailored for the local market, a company spokesperson said. It submitted a license application to the South African Reserve Bank in September and will launch its products, including a zero-fee account, after securing regulatory approvals, the spokesperson said. The startup sees the country as a strategic entry into Africa and plans to expand further on the continent. It’s also launching in the United Arab Emirates and is eyeing the wider Middle East and North Africa for growth. In recent weeks, it received approval in the UK to offer full banking services and has applied for a US banking charter. Co-founded and led by Chief Executive Officer Nikolay Storonsky, Revolut has about 75 million users worldwide. It’s grown by offering mainstream banking and cheap overseas payments, alongside artificial intelligence-assisted wealth management and crypto. The London-based company’s expansion into South Africa, one of the world’s most lucrative banking markets, will pit it against entrenched lenders and a growing field of digital challengers, many of which offer no-fee accounts. New entrants including billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s GoTyme Bank, Discovery Ltd.’s lender and Old Mutual Ltd.’s bank are making headway. Retailers Pepkor Holdings Ltd. and Shoprite Holdings Ltd. plan to leverage loyalty-program data to expand into banking, while established lenders, among the most profitable in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, are responding by emphasizing on higher-value services for the rich..Read more:.Revolut proves the doubters wrong — $115 billion and grateful for the rules.“We aren’t interested in chasing customer acquisition numbers for the sake of a headline; instead, our focus is on delivering a majorly disruptive experience that fundamentally upgrades how people manage their money,” Meyer said. .© 2026 Bloomberg L.P..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.