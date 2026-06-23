Company branding at the offices of Revolut Ltd.
Company branding at the offices of Revolut Ltd.Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
SA Investing

World's most valuable fintech is coming for SA's big banks — and it's not chasing numbers, it's chasing disruption

Revolut eyes South Africa launch as waitlist nears 100,000.
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