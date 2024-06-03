Democratic Alliance initiates talks to form new government

South Africa’s Democratic Alliance will begin talks with other parties to form a new government, aiming for constitutional commitment. Helen Zille leads the negotiation team, said DA leader John Steenhuisen.

By S’thembile Cele

South Africa’s main opposition Democratic Alliance agreed to initiate talks with other political parties to form a new government, party leader John Steenhuisen said.

A negotiating team that includes Helen Zille, chairperson of the DA’s Federal Council, has been appointed to facilitate engagement with other parties, Steenhuisen said in an online briefing on Sunday.

“The DA’s Federal Executive has unanimously adopted a resolution to initiate exploratory talks with other political parties that share a commitment to the South African constitution, to identify options for the formation of governments at national and provincial level where no party has obtained an outright majority,” he said.

John Steenhuisen

