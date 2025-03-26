🔒 License tender turmoil: OUTA slams irregularities, demands action as Minister’s team digs in

Key topics:

By Kerry Lanaghan

The ongoing controversy surrounding the driver’s license tender has escalated as OUTA (Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse) continues to call for accountability and corrective action. According to OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage, the tender process for card printing, which was halted earlier this month, faced serious irregularities flagged by the Auditor General (AG) in a report issued after OUTA’s intervention in September 2024. These concerns have now led to a tense standoff between OUTA, Minister Creecy, and the legal advisors within her department.

The AG’s report highlighted several issues, including the supposed winning bid submitted by Idemia, being non-compliant with the tender’s criteria. The recommendation was clear: the awarding of the tender should be cancelled. However, the latest development shows Minister Creecy’s legal department, led by Adv. Adam Masombuka is advising against cancellation. They warn that Idemia could challenge the decision in court, potentially delaying the entire card printing appointment for an extended period.

OUTA has responded by asserting that the legal department’s advice is questionable, emphasising that the AG’s findings provide sufficient grounds for Minister Creecy to act swiftly. Duvenage expressed that OUTA is prepared to join forces with other tenderers and potentially take legal action to cancel the tender if Idemia challenges the decision in court.

Duvenage raised concerns about the lack of accountability regarding potential corruption or fraud in the tender process. Despite the gravity of the situation, no action has been taken against individuals implicated in the alleged manipulation of the tender process. OUTA has called for a forensic audit to investigate the matter thoroughly, though there appears to be little momentum from the authorities. Duvenage pointed out that the public’s concern about corruption contrasts sharply with the authorities’ seeming reluctance to pursue consequences for these irregularities.

The manipulation of the tender process is of particular concern to OUTA. Idemia’s bid, at R898 million, was the highest, yet the Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) deemed it the only compliant bid. OUTA suspects this bid price was inflated for questionable reasons, citing evidence of bid manipulation. Leaked score sheets from the BEC reveal several discrepancies that suggest foul play. Duvenage stressed that if the tender is allowed to proceed, it would set a dangerous precedent for future procurement processes, undermining efforts to fight corruption.

OUTA’s intervention underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in government procurement, mainly when dealing with large-scale tenders. OUTA is determined to ensure justice is served and the tender is properly scrutinised as the situation develops.

