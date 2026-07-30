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The logo for WhatsApp on a smartphoneBloomberg
SA Renewal

ANC councillor fined R50,000 for forwarding hateful WhatsApp message to groupchat

Forwarding hateful WhatsApp messages can result in fines, legal action, and reputational damage, a Free State High Court ruling confirms.
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