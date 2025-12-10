ANC brains trust rejects reforms, says GNU temporary pitstop to make breathing space

While the markets have rallied around the pragmatism of the seventh administration, Luthuli House is engaged in deep ideological introspection, viewing the GNU not as a permanent shift in governance, but as a "tactical cooperation" designed to buy time.

The Mea Culpa

The document is brutally honest about the ANC’s decline. It admits that the movement faces "severe headwinds" and is in the "eye of a storm." The party acknowledges that the drop to 40% in the 2024 elections was a direct result of losing public trust.

The statistics cited are damning. The paper highlights that after 30 years of democracy, South Africa remains the most unequal country in the world, with a Gini coefficient of 0.67. It concedes that poverty has regressed, unemployment is catastrophic, and the "sins of incumbency"—specifically corruption and state capture—have hollowed out the state.

Perhaps most telling is the admission that the ANC has suffered from "ideological and organisational degeneration." The document candidly states that the movement has been infested with a "lumpen" element that prioritises self-enrichment over service. It even cites China and Vietnam's strict anti-corruption measures as examples of the discipline required to root out the rot—a high bar for a party that has struggled to implement its own "step-aside" rules consistently.

The GNU: A Marriage of Convenience

Crucially for the BizNews tribe, the document clarifies exactly how the ANC views its current partners in government. If you thought the GNU signalled a permanent move toward the centre, think again.

The ANC describes the GNU as representing the "unity and struggle of opposites." It explicitly labels the Democratic Alliance (DA) as committed to a "neo-liberal, anti-transformation agenda," noting the DA's discomfort with non-racialism and affirmative action.

The strategy is laid out in black and white: "The ANC must treat the GNU as a tactical cooperation. It is neither a strategic alliance nor a strategic compromise."