President Cyril Ramaphosa at an ANC rally in 2024
President Cyril Ramaphosa at an ANC rally in 2024Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
SA Renewal

ANC set to lose about 500 councillors in November local elections

ANC faces major municipal setback as polling points to reduced seats and growing internal pressure
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