ANC factions at each other's throats as bankruptcy looms for Joburg
Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
SA Renewal

ANC factions at each other's throats as bankruptcy looms for Joburg

Treasury warns of illegal wage deal, budget breaches, and looming funding cuts as financial strain intensifies in the city.
Published on

This article was first published by The Common Sense

Key topics:

  • Treasury warns Joburg over illegal R10bn wage deal

  • Godongwana flags budget failures and bankruptcy risks

  • ANC-EFF coalition blamed for Johannesburg financial chaos

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From The Common Sense

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