SA Renewal
ANC factions at each other's throats as bankruptcy looms for Joburg
Treasury warns of illegal wage deal, budget breaches, and looming funding cuts as financial strain intensifies in the city.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
Treasury warns Joburg over illegal R10bn wage deal
Godongwana flags budget failures and bankruptcy risks
ANC-EFF coalition blamed for Johannesburg financial chaos
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From The Common Sense