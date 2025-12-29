Best of 2025: Expropriation Act, Driefontein - SA's battle for property rights

The Driefontein expropriation battle became one of the defining legal and political flashpoints of 2025. Through Sakeliga’s courtroom fight and warnings from policy analysts, these articles reveal how expropriation without compensation—enabled by the Expropriation Act of 2024—reshaped debates on property rights, governance and investor confidence. This compilation traces the escalating clash between citizens and the state over who ultimately controls South Africa’s land.

