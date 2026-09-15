JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 08: General views at the Democratic Alliance 2026 Manifesto Launch at Mary Fitzgerald Square on August 08, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The 2026 South African municipal elections will be held on 4 November 2026 across South Africa, to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country's nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Democratic Alliance 2026 Manifesto LaunchPhoto by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
SA Renewal

Myth busting: Latest polling shows Black South Africans now the DA’s majority

The DA’s support base is increasingly diverse, with middle-class interests outweighing race.
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Gabriel Makin
BizNews
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