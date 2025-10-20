Leon Lourens (left) and councillor Karl Bodin
CAPEXIT party exposes alleged illegal development destroying Botmaskop Nature Area

Stellenbosch officials accused of enabling illegal developments in protected Botmaskop, threatening endangered biodiversity and ecosystems.
  • Illegal developments on protected land in Botmaskop alleged

  • Stellenbosch officials accused of bypassing environmental laws

  • Endangered species habitats reportedly destroyed without EIAs

Issued by the Cape Independence Party (CAPEXIT)

Stellenbosch, Western Cape – The Cape Independence Party (CAPEXIT) has revealed  evidence of what it calls an “environmental crime” in the Botmaskop Nature Area,  implicating Stellenbosch Municipality officials in allegedly authorizing illegal  developments on protected land. The case, laid with SAPS by CAPEXIT’s Head of  Environmental Portfolio Committee, Leon Lourens, accuses Municipal Manager  Geraldine Mettler of allowing roads, sewer lines, and other infrastructure to be  constructed without legally required environmental approvals. 

The criminal case alleges unauthorized construction of roads, fences, water  reticulation, and sewer lines on Erf 18720 and adjacent municipal properties (RE/333  and RE/3363), part of the Cape Winelands Biosphere Reserve and a declared  Mountain Catchment Area. These activities, allegedly conducted without required  Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) or approvals, have encroached on fragile  ecosystems classified as Critical Biodiversity Areas 1 and 2. Photographic evidence  attached to the Louren’s affidavit shows the alleged eradication of topsoil and  habitats, exacerbating threats to endangered species such as the Vulnerable  Moraea villosa (Peacock Moraea), Endangered Aristea lugens, Endangered  Geissorhiza erosa (Winelands Satin Flower), and Vulnerable Moraea versicolor  (Winelands Clockflower). 

Lourens, a 33-year veteran in Western Cape biodiversity conservation, emphasized  the urgency: "As someone deeply familiar with Stellenbosch's protected areas, I've  witnessed the alleged irreversible damage firsthand. Under Mettler's watch,  threatened ecosystems have allegedly been wiped out, violating NEMBA Regulations  51 and 52, which mandate protection for species at risk of extinction. This isn't just  negligence—it's a crime against our natural heritage, allegedly allowing private  developers to encroach on public land without accountability."

Councillor Bodin, joining Lourens in a video statement, called for immediate action:  "This scandal exposes the failures of local governance in safeguarding our  environment. Botmaskop is a buffer to the Hottentots-Holland Nature Reserve and  home to globally significant endemic species—yet it's allegedly being sacrificed for  illegal infrastructure. CAPEXIT demands a full investigation, Mettler's resignation, and  restoration of these areas. Stellenbosch residents, and indeed Western Cape  residents, deserve a government that protects our biodiversity, not destroys it for  alleged profit." 

The CAPEXIT Party urges the public, media, and authorities to demand justice,  including compliance with the Conservation of Agricultural Resources Act (CARA)  and Western Cape Nature Conservation Ordinance. Failure to act risks further  degradation of this Endangered Boland Granite Fynbos and Critically Endangered  Cape Winelands Shale Fynbos. 

ENDS

When approached for comment by BizNews, the Office of the Stellenbosch Municipal Manager responded: “Stellenbosch Municipality notes the recent statement issued by the CAPEXIT party.

"As they themselves acknowledge, these are all allegations.

"We view this simply as political point scoring. The matter is currently before the high court and as such we cannot provide further comment"

