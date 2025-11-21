SA Renewal
China steps up HIV fight in South Africa amid US funding shortfall
China steps in to fund HIV programs as US funding cuts hit South Africa
Key topics:
China pledges $3.5m for HIV prevention in South Africa.
US cuts left $400m gap; South Africa funds 83% of program.
Support targets youth, prisoners, and harm-reduction programs.
By Janice Kew