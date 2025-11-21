Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president, left, and Xi Jinping, China's president, during the China-Africa leaders' roundtable on the closing day of the BRICS summit at the Sandton Convention Center in the Sandton district of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Expansion of BRICS membership is top of the agenda for the summit being hosted this week by South Africa.
Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president, left, and Xi Jinping, China's presidentPhotographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
SA Renewal

China steps up HIV fight in South Africa amid US funding shortfall

China steps in to fund HIV programs as US funding cuts hit South Africa
Published on

Key topics:

  • China pledges $3.5m for HIV prevention in South Africa.

  • US cuts left $400m gap; South Africa funds 83% of program.

  • Support targets youth, prisoners, and harm-reduction programs.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Janice Kew

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com