SA Renewal
Beyond voter education, let’s build South Africa through civic education
South Africa must move beyond voter education toward civic education that builds informed, responsible citizens who strengthen democracy daily.
Key topics:
Civic education should replace seasonal voter education campaigns
Democracy requires informed, critical, responsible citizens
Schools should teach civic literacy, rights, and responsibilities
By Solly Moeng