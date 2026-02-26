SA Renewal
Cloud songs and dry pipes
Johannesburg’s water crisis exposes infrastructure failure and urgent reform needs.
Key topics:
Johannesburg protests highlight severe water shortages.
Nearly 47% of treated water is lost to leaks and failures.
Calls for infrastructure reform and global water expertise.
By Phenyo Matabane*