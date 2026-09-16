SESHEGO, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 16: IEC signage during the Ward 13 By-Elections at Mponegele Primary School on July 16, 2025 in Seshego, South Africa. The municipal by-elections allow the community to vote for the ward councillor who will represent the interests of the community in the municipality. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)
Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
SA Renewal

Coalition Country: Up to 141 SA municipalities could be ungovernable after November

South Africa faces a wave of hung councils and complex coalition talks after November’s local elections.
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