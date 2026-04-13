Full DA leadership election results
Key topics:
DA leadership election results announced at 2026 Federal Congress.
Geordin Hill-Lewis elected Federal Leader; Msimanga Chairperson etc.
Largest DA congress signals growth and stronger internal democracy.
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Today, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is delighted to announce the results of the Leadership Elections which took place at the elective Federal Congress 2026.
This Congress was the largest in the history of the DA and reflects both the continued growth of the DA and its institutional maturity as it prepares for the year ahead.
We thank all delegates for their participation, their compliance with the rules of our internal democracy, which remains healthy, strong and vibrant.
The results of the elections are as follows:
Federal Leader: Geordin Hill-Lewis
Federal Chairperson: Solly Msimanga
Deputy Federal Chairpersons:
1st Deputy: Siviwe Gwarube
2nd Deputy: Cilliers Brink
3rd Deputy: Solly Malatsi
Chairperson of the Federal Council: Ashor Sarupen
Deputy Chairpersons of the Federal Council:
1st Deputy: JP Smith
2nd Deputy: Thomas Walters
3rd Deputy: Carl Pophaim
Chairperson of Federal Finance: Dr Mark Burke