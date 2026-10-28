Latest SRF poll: DA leads Joburg and Tshwane, MK running away with eThekwini

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 19: Names of members of the multi-party-charter on October 19, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. The multi-party coalition consist of the African Democratic Christian Party (ADCP), Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Freedom Front Plus (FF+), ActionSA, United Independent Movement (UIM), Independent SA National Civic Organisation (Isanco) and the Spectrum National Party (SNP). (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
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