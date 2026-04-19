Geordin Hill-Lewis
Geordin Hill-LewisDemocratic Alliance Federal Leader
SA Renewal

The DA’s new game plan: Hill-Lewis taps Ryan Coetzee to master the coalition chessboard

DA reshapes coalition strategy with new leadership structure in cabinet
Published on

Key topics:

  • DA appoints Ryan Coetzee to manage coalition cabinet strategy

  • Hill-Lewis stays out of national cabinet, focuses on Cape Town

  • Schreiber acts as DA “eyes and ears” inside Ramaphosa’s cabinet

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