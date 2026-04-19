SA Renewal
The DA’s new game plan: Hill-Lewis taps Ryan Coetzee to master the coalition chessboard
DA reshapes coalition strategy with new leadership structure in cabinet
Key topics:
DA appoints Ryan Coetzee to manage coalition cabinet strategy
Hill-Lewis stays out of national cabinet, focuses on Cape Town
Schreiber acts as DA “eyes and ears” inside Ramaphosa’s cabinet
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