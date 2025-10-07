SA Renewal
Decoding Fikile Mbalula: John Matisonn
Mbalula’s anti-corruption drive falters as scandals, debt, and ANC infighting reignite
Key topics:
Mbalula vows ANC corruption crackdown amid looming local election losses
Sheriff seizes ANC assets over unpaid R150m campaign debt from 2019
Private probe, faction battles, and scandals keep Mbalula under pressure
By John Matisonn