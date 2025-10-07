Fikile Mbalula
Fikile MbalulaPhotographer: Waldo Swiegers
SA Renewal

Decoding Fikile Mbalula: John Matisonn

Mbalula’s anti-corruption drive falters as scandals, debt, and ANC infighting reignite
Published on

Key topics:

  • Mbalula vows ANC corruption crackdown amid looming local election losses

  • Sheriff seizes ANC assets over unpaid R150m campaign debt from 2019

  • Private probe, faction battles, and scandals keep Mbalula under pressure

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up for the BizNews channel here.

By John Matisonn

Loading content, please wait...
Fikile Mbalula
John Matisonn

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com