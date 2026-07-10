Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president, during the election result announcement at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) national results center in Midrand, South Africa, on Sunday, June 2, 2024.
Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president, during the election result announcement at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) national results center in Midrand, South Africa, on Sunday, June 2, 2024.Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
SA Renewal

Election’24’s missing ballots: What nearly half a million unexplained votes reveal ahead of 2029

Analysis of IEC data raises fresh questions over the 2024 election results.
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