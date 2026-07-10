Election’24’s missing ballots: What nearly half a million unexplained votes reveal ahead of 2029

Two years after South Africa's landmark 2024 election, independent researcher Masixole Njengele says the IEC's own data doesn't reconcile. Using the Commission's published station-level results across all three ballot types, Njengele calculates a "floor" deficit of 468,273 ballots that cannot be explained under the IEC's rules — rising to 929,801 once out-of-district voting is factored in. The analysis points to voter management device failures on election day, when officials were quietly told to bypass the system and issue all three ballots manually. With local government elections approaching and the same systems still in use, Njengele argues the IEC owes South Africans answers before voters return to the polls..By Masixole Njengele*.On 29 May 2024, South Africans went to the polls in the most consequential election since 1994. They were told the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) was ready. The voter management devices (VMDs) had been tested. The system would work as intended. Two years later, I can show you, using the IEC's own published data, that something went wrong at 69.7% of all 23,291 voting stations in the country — and that the numbers do not add up.A station-level ballot reconciliation analysis of the NPE 2024 results was conducted, one row per voting station, across every province, every municipality, and every ward. What was found cannot be rationally explained by administrative variance, data entry error, or voter preference. Some of it cannot be explained at all under the IEC's own regulatory rules.How the 2024 Election Was Supposed to WorkFor the first time in South Africa's democratic history, the 2024 National and Provincial Elections introduced a three-ballot system. Every registered voter attending their designated station received three ballot papers simultaneously: the National Compensatory ballot (N), the Regional ballot (R), and the Provincial Legislature ballot (P).The legal framework was explicit: all three ballots were to be issued together to the same voter at the same moment. A voter who receives the Regional ballot must also receive the National and Provincial ballots. There is no partial issuance under the Electoral Act. You receive all three or none, with a tightly controlled exception for out-of-voting-district voters as outlined in Section 24A of the Electoral Act.This created a powerful internal mathematical check. At any given station, the total number of N ballots counted, R ballots counted, and P ballots counted should be approximately equal — because the exact same population of voters generated all three. Any material divergence between the three totals is, by definition, a reconciliation failure.The 2024 election also introduced a reformed Section 24A, which formalised out-of-district voting by requiring advance application. This critical rule change closed the historical loophole that previously allowed unexplained large differences between N and P counts to be hand-waved away as "out-of-province" voters voting anywhere they pleased. Under the 2024 rules, those voters are explicitly tracked, their ballots are separated, and the station-level reconciliation becomes mathematically clean. For the first time, a full station-level reconciliation across all three ballot types was not just possible — it was legally required.What the IEC Promised — and What Happened on Election DayBefore the election, the IEC made repeated public assurances about the voter management devices. The VMDs had been thoroughly tested, dry runs had been conducted, and the public was promised a seamless technical framework.It did not happen that way.Daily Maverick journalist Rebecca Davis reported on election day (29 May 2024) that voters across the country were being issued only the National ballot rather than all three. When the question was put directly to the IEC at their Wednesday afternoon briefing, it went unanswered. That silence was telling. That same evening, the IEC sent an urgent internal memo to presiding officers with the following directive: "Be reminded that where a voter is registered in your Voting District, please issue all three (3) ballots, not just one (1) ballot as may be indicated by VMD."An institution that conducted dry runs and promised total readiness was issuing emergency bypass instructions to its own officials on election night because its central security technology was malfunctioning.What followed was perhaps the most revealing institutional pivot of the entire election. When pressed on VMD performance, IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo described the devices as "basically a nice-to-have" — claiming they were not legally required. This was not a minor clarification. The VMD was marketed to the public as the cornerstone of a biometric security architecture designed to prevent fraud, manage queues, and ensure every voter received the correct ballots. To retrospectively dismiss that multi-million-rand infrastructure as optional, after it had visibly failed to perform its core function on election day, was not an explanation. It was a retreat. The IEC's pre-election position and their post-election defences are fundamentally irreconcilable. The data makes that irreconcilability quantifiable.The Reconciliation: What the Numbers SayMy analysis applies the IEC's own reconciliation logic to their own published results files — National.csv, Regional.csv, and Provincial.csv — which contain station-level ballot counts (including valid and spoilt votes) for all 23,291 voting stations. No external data is required for the core findings. This is the IEC's data, measured strictly against the IEC's rules.The floor deficit — the minimum number of ballots that cannot be reconciled under any legal scenario — is 468,273.That figure is derived from a conservative, non-overlapping formula designed to prevent double-counting:Floor = MAX(R exceeds N, P exceeds N) + |R − P|The formula takes the larger of the two impossible excesses and adds the absolute divergence between R and P. It deliberately establishes a lower bound. The true deficit cannot be smaller than this figure.Three separate flags drive that number, and each one tells a different story about a systemic failure:Flag 1: Regional ballots exceed National ballots at 4,701 stations. This is physically impossible under normal operations. A Regional ballot cannot legally exist without a corresponding National ballot having been issued to the same voter. Yet at 4,701 stations across South Africa, the final count recorded more Regional ballots than National ones.Flag 2: Provincial ballots exceed National ballots at 4,829 stations. The same logic applies. Provincial and National ballots are bound together by identical issuance laws. Provincial counts cannot exceed National counts, yet at 4,829 stations, they do.Flag 3: Regional and Provincial ballots diverge at 15,476 stations — 66.4% of all stations. This is the flag from which there is no escape route. Under the Electoral Act, R and P ballots are issued as an inseparable pair to the same voter at the exact same time. There is no scenario — no scanning delay, no voter walkaway, no administrative variance — that produces a legitimate difference between R and P totals at a station. R must equal P. At 15,476 stations, they do not. This is not a rounding error. It is a legal impossibility at scale.To understand why the data looks the way it does, it helps to understand exactly how the VMD operated on election day — and how its failure left a permanent, quantifiable scar across the final results.Under normal operations, when a voter's ID was scanned, the VMD queried the central database and displayed a confirmation screen showing entitlement to all three ballots. But when the network lagged, the software bottlenecked under peak voter volumes, or the device glitched, it failed to load the full multi-tier verification layout. In those moments, the VMD defaulted to its baseline state: the National ballot. Because N is the primary ballot for the entire election, it was the software's fallback position when full records failed to sync. The companion screens required to log the issuance of the Regional and Provincial ballots either timed out entirely or prompted such confusion that officials assumed — as Rebecca Davis reported happening in real time — that only the National ballot was to be issued.When queues became unmanageable and VMDs froze completely, the IEC issued its emergency evening directive to bypass the devices altogether. But switching to manual processing mid-election, under pressure, with lines still moving, broke the digital audit trail. Officials handed out ballots to keep voters flowing through. The systematic logging that would have recorded R and P issuance was already gone.This is why the anomaly in the data is not symmetrical — and that asymmetry is the most important detail in this entire analysis. If the discrepancies were the product of random human error — a counter miscounting a stack of papers at 3am — the errors would be evenly distributed. We would see roughly as many stations where R exceeds N as stations where N exceeds R. The data would form a bell curve of minor, directionless mistakes.Instead, the data shows a massive, skewed asymmetry in one direction: the National ballot count acts as a stable anchor across the country, precisely because it was the digital default. The Regional and Provincial counts diverge, collapse, and in thousands of cases produce logically impossible results, precisely because their issuance and digital tracking were entirely dependent on software screens that failed to function uniformly at scale. The lopsided nature of the errors is not consistent with clerical sloppiness. It is consistent with a specific, systemic software failure — one whose shape is still visible in the IEC's own published data two years later.The worst single station in the dataset is Hervormde Kerk in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng: 3,976 ballots cannot be reconciled at this one venue. Both R and P exceed N here, with P exceeding N alone by 2,676 — the largest single P-over-N figure in the country. Kgabane Primary School in the Free State recorded only 154 National ballots while logging 1,638 Regional and 1,019 Provincial. The Regional count is more than ten times the National baseline at a single station.The Ceiling: When S24A Is AppliedThe 468,273 floor figure uses only IEC-published data and stands independently.When Section 24A special vote adjustments are applied, the total missing ballot deficit rises to 929,801. Understanding why requires a brief explanation of what Section 24A voters actually represent in the station-level data.Section 24A voters are registered voters who applied in advance to cast their ballots outside their home voting district. On election day, they physically present at a host station and receive their ballots there — meaning their ballot papers are counted in that station's N, R, and P totals. However, because they are out-of-district voters, their records must be stripped from the host station's totals before any reconciliation can be performed. Failing to do so does not produce a neutral result — it actively masks structural deficits. A station with a large S24A cohort can appear to reconcile cleanly in unadjusted data while concealing a significant underlying imbalance. The gap does not disappear; it simply gets absorbed into the volume of out-of-district records, disguised as normal variation.Station-level S24A data was sourced from ourvotes.co.za, an independent analysis platform whose aggregate totals match the IEC's published report figures. Once the adjustment is applied, deficits that were previously swallowed by unadjusted station totals are exposed. The ceiling figure should be treated as directionally significant rather than independently verified until official station-level S24A data is obtained directly from the IEC.The difference between the floor and the ceiling — 461,528 ballots — turns entirely on how S24A votes are isolated. Both methodologies point to the same conclusion.What This MeansThe 2024 National and Provincial Elections returned approximately 16 million valid votes for the National Assembly. A floor deficit of 468,273 represents 2.9% of that entire total. The ceiling of 929,801 represents 5.8%. These are not minor clerical errors. They are structural anomalies present at 69.7% of all voting stations in South Africa, derived from the IEC's own data, and measured against the IEC's own rules.The IEC told South Africans that the VMDs were ready. Their own results data suggests that the faults were not limited to a few isolated devices as claimed, but were active, in varying degrees, at the overwhelming majority of stations across the republic. The three flags in this analysis are the clear signature of a system that failed at scale and was never properly reconciled before the final results declaration..SA's youth non-voting problem may be turning a corner ahead of November's local elections.South Africa's Local Government Elections are approaching, and voter registration is opening. The same IEC that administered the 2024 elections will administer the next ones, using many of the same systems and the same devices. Unless these foundational reconciliation anomalies are formally addressed, the same unresolved questions will hang over the legitimacy of the next results.The numbers in this analysis are entirely reproducible. They are derived from publicly available data. They have been shared with election analysts and media organisations, and the mathematical framework has not been disputed. The IEC has not yet been asked to respond to them publicly.That changes now..*Masixole Njengele, Independent Researcher.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.