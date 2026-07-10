Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president, during the election result announcement at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) national results center in Midrand, South Africa, on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

SA Renewal Election’24’s missing ballots: What nearly half a million unexplained votes reveal ahead of 2029 Analysis of IEC data raises fresh questions over the 2024 election results.