Central pathway through the core node with cafeteria on the left and amphitheatre on the right.
Central pathway through the core node with cafeteria on the left and amphitheatre on the right.
SA Renewal

First look at Akademia’s planned Paarl campus

Akademia plans a 3,000-student campus in Paarl.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com