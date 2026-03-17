SA Renewal
FMD: A crisis defined by no vaccine - Andrew Morphew
South Africa’s livestock crisis was defined by a missing vaccine, not disease spread.
Key topics:
South Africa entered FMD crisis with zero national vaccine stock.
Domestic production failed; registered 2022 vaccine went unused.
Farmers risked biosecurity due to delayed state vaccine pipeline.
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By Andrew Morphew*