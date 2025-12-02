Green ID books set to disappear as South Africa moves digital

The revelation highlights a significant gap in access to the basic service of acquiring an ID. Residents across the country rely on IDs to open bank accounts and get jobs or grants.

These 4.4 million South Africans must now wait for access to smart ID cards to be expanded to their areas. This issue is also a significant roadblock in Home Affairs’ plan to invalidate green ID books.

The Department of Home Affairs plans to invalidate the green ID book once all South Africans have access to the newer smart ID card.

Asked about his department’s plan to intervene in the challenges many South Africans face, Schreiber said the Home Affairs @ Home programme is designed to expand access.

Moreover, applicants won’t have to visit Home Affairs branches for routine services, as smart ID and passport services will be available through 1,000 bank branches and banking apps in the future.

“This model will reduce the number of routine applicants visiting offices,” said Schreiber.

“This will free up much-needed capacity within the department to become a more mobile organisation that systematically documents all undocumented South Africans.”

It remains unclear whether these 4.4 million South Africans without access to ID services form part of the 16 million South Africans who still need to transition to the smart ID card.

