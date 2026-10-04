CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 18: South Africa Passport Holders sign at the launch of a visionary partnership between Border Management Authority, the Western Cape Government and the Cape Town Metro at the Cape Town International Airport on August 18, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The partnership will help strengthen immigration capacity at the airport to enhance national security, while aiding tourism growth and job creation in the metro and province. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marai
SA Renewal

SA's "green mamba" passport is getting a chip, and a shot at more visa-free travel

South Africa’s plans for new biometric passports aim to boost security, speed up travel and expand visa-free access.
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