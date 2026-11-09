CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 04: Ballot box during the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) at Pinelands Primary School on November 04, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. Local government elections are held to elect councils for all metropolitan, district and local municipalities across the country's nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
A ballot box on November 4 during the 2026 Local Government ElectionsPhoto by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas
SA Renewal

How the BizNews Tribe reacted to LGE 2026 as it happened

Five days, two WhatsApp groups and a running commentary that often beat the headlines.
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