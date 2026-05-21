Joburg on brink of financial collapse, can't pay its bills
SA Renewal

Joburg on brink of financial collapse, can't pay its bills

Political chaos, crumbling infrastructure, and mounting debt are pushing Africa’s richest city toward collapse.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Johannesburg faces decay, debt crisis, and failing services

  • Coalition politics fuel corruption and stalled projects

  • Private firms step in as city nears financial collapse

By Antony Sguazzin

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