Johannesburg is on the verge of financial collapse.
Johannesburg is on the verge of financial collapse.Photographer: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg
SA Renewal

Joburg starts new fiscal year already broke - and Godongwana may pull the plug

Johannesburg enters new financial year with major funding shortfall and rising fiscal risk
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