Aerial view of Johannesburg skyline with dense buildings, a tall communications tower, and green parks. The scene is under a blue sky with scattered clouds.
Johannesburg, South Africa.Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
SA Renewal

Joburg's next mayor must put the city first, leave foreign policy to Pretoria: Kenneth Kgwadi

Kenneth Kgwadi argues Johannesburg's mayoral candidates risk letting international activism crowd out service delivery and infrastructure fixes.
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