SA Renewal
Johannesburg must manage informal trading better – not try to erase it
Johannesburg’s informal traders sustain inner-city livelihoods, but poor management persists despite a 2022 policy offering a fair, workable solution.
Key topics:
Informal traders are essential to Johannesburg’s inner-city economy
Enforcement-led crackdowns worsen inequality and disrupt livelihoods
The 2022 policy offers a workable, inclusive management framework
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.