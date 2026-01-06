Traders sell their goods in a busy market area in central Johannesburg, South Africa.
Traders sell their goods in a busy market area in central Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
SA Renewal

Johannesburg must manage informal trading better – not try to erase it

Johannesburg’s informal traders sustain inner-city livelihoods, but poor management persists despite a 2022 policy offering a fair, workable solution.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Informal traders are essential to Johannesburg’s inner-city economy

  • Enforcement-led crackdowns worsen inequality and disrupt livelihoods

  • The 2022 policy offers a workable, inclusive management framework

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Loading content, please wait...
City of Johannesburg
The Conversation

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com