Railway tracks in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.
Railway tracks in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
SA Renewal

Is Johannesburg slipping out of the ANC's hands for good?

A DA majority would mark the party's steepest local setback since 1994, with the ANC relying on old loyalties to fight back.
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