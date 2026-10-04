JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 5: A general view of Johannesburg as the sun sets on November 5, 2025 in central Johannesburg, South Africa. Johannesburg, historically known as the City of Gold, is facing challenges including aging infrastructure and administrative inefficiencies. The city center has a significant population of African migrants, some of whom are undocumented. Despite these complexities, Johannesburg is preparing to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit on 22–23 November 2025, which will bring together heads of state and government from around the world. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)
A general view of Johannesburg Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
SA Renewal

Johannesburg turns 140: What next for the city of gold?

Johannesburg has always been full of people with can-do attitudes - will that help save the city?
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com