Johannesburg’s traffic lights are crumbling, leaving streets in chaos

Earlier this year, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) stated that the city requires R70 million to repair its malfunctioning and stolen traffic lights.

The JRA’s acting head of mobility and freight, Sipho Nhlapo, said that around 396 traffic lights in the city were vandalised.

While some of the vandalised traffic lights were still working, others were completely out of order.

“If you had to go to many of the sites, you won’t find a pole, you won’t find cable, you won’t find anything, and we need to rebuild those from scratch,” he said.

He added that, at any given time, around 25% of Joburg’s intersections are not working due to power problems, which stem from sources such as Eskom and City Power.

In addition, many of Joburg CBD’s intersections were done many years ago with a very weak form of paper insulation.

This means that they are very vulnerable to heavy rain, which South Africa has experienced a lot of during the 2024/25 Summer season.

This issue has worsened over the last few years, as the installation of fibre cables has resulted in road surfaces being weaker than they were before.

He estimated that around 488 traffic lights are not working at any point, which increases to close to 600 when including the ‘functioning’ vandalised poles.

Apart from vandalised traffic lights, power problems are also a growing issue in the City of Johannesburg.

Last month, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) said many recurring traffic light problems are power-related.

“Eskom provides the power in many cases, and the Gauteng Department of Transport is in communication with Eskom to resolve the issues as they occur,” it said.

MyBroadband visited Johannesburg to assess the situation and found that a large number of traffic lights were out of order.

At some intersections, beggars and homeless people directed traffic. It felt like an unsafe situation where the metro police should step in.

We observed problems throughout the city, in both affluent and impoverished areas. Traffic lights were down everywhere.