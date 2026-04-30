SA Renewal
South African law firms challenge equity code in court
South African law firms challenge Legal Sector Code in court, calling equity rules unlawful, unworkable, and seeking suspension
Key topics:
Major law firms challenge Legal Sector Code in Gauteng High Court
Firms argue equity rules are unlawful and exclude key roles
Proposal to retain generic codes pending lawful revision
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By Ana Monteiro