South African law firms challenge equity code in court
SA Renewal

South African law firms challenge equity code in court

South African law firms challenge Legal Sector Code in court, calling equity rules unlawful, unworkable, and seeking suspension
Published on

Key topics:

  • Major law firms challenge Legal Sector Code in Gauteng High Court

  • Firms argue equity rules are unlawful and exclude key roles

  • Proposal to retain generic codes pending lawful revision

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By Ana Monteiro

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