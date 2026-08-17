General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
SA Renewal

John Matisonn: Madlanga is looking into Mkhwanazi's backyard

Testimony links tow-truck turf wars, bribery and alleged police hits to unsolved KZN killings.
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John Matisonn
BizNews
www.biznews.com