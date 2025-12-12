SA Renewal
Majority of South Africans call for end to BEE policy
Majority of South Africans favour ending Black Economic Empowerment, advocating merit-based hiring over racially focused policies.
Key topics:
54% of South Africans want Black Economic Empowerment policy ended
Most citizens support merit-based hiring over race-based quotas
Economic inequality persists despite decades of empowerment laws
By Paul Richardson