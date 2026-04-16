SA Renewal
Malema sentenced to five years in prison over firearm discharge case
EFF leader Julius Malema receives a five-year prison sentence after being convicted in a firearm discharge case linked to a 2018 rally, with an appeal now underway.
Key topics:
Malema sentenced to 5 years for 2018 rally firearm discharge case
Convicted of firearm possession, ammo, reckless endangerment charges
Appeal lodged; could lose parliamentary seat if sentence upheld
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
BizNews Reporter