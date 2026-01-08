SA Renewal
Martin v Staden: Why South Africa’s war on corruption is getting people killed - without changing the system
Chasing criminals won’t fix a system built to reward corruption.
Key topics:
Corruption in South Africa is systemic, not just individual bad actors.
Targeting corrupt individuals risks lives with little systemic change.
Structural reform and incentive redesign are the real solutions.
