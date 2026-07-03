The migrant scapegoat: Why SA's real crisis isn't foreigners

A Coca Cola Co. advertisement in Soweto near Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.
A Coca Cola Co. advertisement in Soweto near Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
SA Renewal

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