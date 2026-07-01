Cyril Ramphosa, South Africa's president
Cyril Ramphosa, South Africa's president Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
SA Renewal

Steenhuisen demoted, tainted Pule appointed — mixed messages in Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle

Ramaphosa reshuffles Cabinet as DA secures ministry changes and criticises Dina Pule's return to government.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com