SA Renewal
James Myburgh: Roelf Meyer, not Solidarity, broke 1992’s “Yes” vote covenant
1992 referendum covenant, constitutional promises, and Roelf Meyer’s legacy
Key topics:
1992 referendum 'covenant' vs claims about Solidarity and 'No' voters
ANC shift to transformation/NDR undermines 1992 negotiated promises
Roelf Meyer’s negotiation role, perceived failure, and ambassadorship
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By James Myburgh*